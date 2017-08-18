Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:16 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

5-5-8-4

(five, five, eight, four)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:46.03

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 46.03)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

08-11-13-22-33

(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

01-31-34-40-75, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty, seventy-five; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $510 million

