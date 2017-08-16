Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

0-6-6-4

(zero, six, six, four)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:44.16

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 44.16)

Estimated jackpot: $133,000

05-06-10-35-36

(five, six, ten, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

09-15-43-60-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(nine, fifteen, forty-three, sixty, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)

23-31-34-43-47, Mega Ball: 19

(twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen)

