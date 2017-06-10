Lottery

June 10, 2017 7:14 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:41.88

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

