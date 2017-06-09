Lottery

June 09, 2017 10:00 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

7-5-8

(seven, five, eight)

2-8-0-1

(two, eight, zero, one)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:40.47

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 40.47)

Estimated jackpot: $98,000

07-08-09-11-28

(seven, eight, nine, eleven, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

03-16-28-33-37, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

(three, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

Estimated jackpot: $435 million

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The United States of Powerball

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win 1:50

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win
Coast Union High School's 2017 graduation 1:48

Coast Union High School's 2017 graduation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos