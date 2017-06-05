Lottery

June 05, 2017 8:00 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.20

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 41.20)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

