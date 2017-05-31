CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
5-6-8-3
(five, six, eight, three)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.96
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.96)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
06-08-12-21-28
(six, eight, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
04-33-39-46-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(four, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
07-08-20-23-36, Mega Ball: 6
(seven, eight, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-six; Mega Ball: six)
