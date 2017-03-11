Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
16-17-19-38-47, Mega Ball: 25
(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $19 million
March 11, 2017 9:30 PM
