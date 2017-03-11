CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-7-2
(three, seven, two)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
1-8-7-6
(one, eight, seven, six)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.99
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.99)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
03-06-19-23-37
(three, six, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
01-26-41-50-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-six, forty-one, fifty, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
16-17-19-38-47, Mega Ball: 25
(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $19 million
Comments