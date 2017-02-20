Lottery

February 20, 2017 7:09 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

10-16-18-26-33

(ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-three)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos