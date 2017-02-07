Lottery

February 7, 2017 7:04 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

17-22-23-29-36

(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

