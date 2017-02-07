Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
17-22-23-29-36
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
February 7, 2017 7:04 PM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
17-22-23-29-36
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments