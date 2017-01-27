CA Lottery

Lottery

January 27, 2017 7:07 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

Daily 3 Midday

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

Daily 4

6-8-2-5

(six, eight, two, five)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.38

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.38)

Fantasy 5

02-04-11-18-31

(two, four, eleven, eighteen, thirty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

