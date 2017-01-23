CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
1-2-9
(one, two, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
Daily 4
6-2-1-2
(six, two, one, two)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.33
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.33)
Estimated jackpot: $297,000
Fantasy 5
15-16-22-26-39
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $264,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
