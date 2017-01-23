Lottery

January 23, 2017 8:02 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

6-3-7

(six, three, seven)

Daily 4

6-2-1-2

(six, two, one, two)

Daily Derby

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.33

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.33)

Estimated jackpot: $297,000

Fantasy 5

15-16-22-26-39

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $264,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $170 million

Lottery

