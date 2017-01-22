Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos Pause

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves