CA Lottery

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flowing through Bob Jones Trail playground Pause

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather