Lottery

January 21, 2017 7:07 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

Daily 4

0-7-2-0

(zero, seven, two, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:41.47

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 41.47)

Fantasy 5

01-24-27-30-35

(one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $177 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Lottery

