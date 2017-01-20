Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-09-24-41-53, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(seven, nine, twenty-four, forty-one, fifty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $162 million
January 20, 2017 11:47 PM
