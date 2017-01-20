Lottery

January 20, 2017 11:47 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-09-24-41-53, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(seven, nine, twenty-four, forty-one, fifty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos