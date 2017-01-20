Lottery

January 20, 2017 7:01 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-12-17-29-33

(eight, twelve, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos