Lottery

January 19, 2017 7:01 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

13-17-22-23-26

(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

