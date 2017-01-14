CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
6-8-0
(six, eight, zero)
Daily 3 Midday
3-9-5
(three, nine, five)
Daily 4
9-7-8-3
(nine, seven, eight, three)
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:43.39
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 43.39)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
Fantasy 5
02-11-24-26-34
(two, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $187,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Powerball
23-55-59-64-69, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 5
(twenty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
SuperLotto Plus
01-09-10-19-26, Mega Ball: 21
(one, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
