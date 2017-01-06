Lottery

January 6, 2017 7:11 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-14-27-31-37

(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

