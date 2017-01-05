Lottery

January 5, 2017 7:08 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Daily 3 Midday

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

Daily 4

8-0-4-0

(eight, zero, four, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.14

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.14)

Fantasy 5

11-13-20-27-35

(eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

