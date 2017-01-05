CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
Daily 3 Midday
5-8-6
(five, eight, six)
Daily 4
8-0-4-0
(eight, zero, four, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.14
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.14)
Fantasy 5
11-13-20-27-35
(eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
