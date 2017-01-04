Lottery

January 4, 2017 10:02 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-8-7

(zero, eight, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

Daily 4

2-5-4-1

(two, five, four, one)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:49.46

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 49.46)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

Fantasy 5

09-14-29-37-39

(nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Powerball

16-17-29-41-42, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two; Powerball: four; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

SuperLotto Plus

11-15-20-38-47, Mega Ball: 16

(eleven, fifteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

