CA Lottery

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach Pause

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

5:10 Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola