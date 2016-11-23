CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3 Evening
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
Daily 3 Midday
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
Daily 4
4-6-3-0
(four, six, three, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.89
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.89)
Estimated jackpot: $262,000
Fantasy 5
21-25-26-32-33
(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $78,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
07-32-41-47-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(seven, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
SuperLotto Plus
15-25-27-30-34, Mega Ball: 1
(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one)
