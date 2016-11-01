Lottery

November 1, 2016 7:43 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

16-17-21-27-29

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

