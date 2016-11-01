CA Lottery

Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-6-0

(eight, six, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

6-7-5

(six, seven, five)

Daily 4

2-4-4-2

(two, four, four, two)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:41.07

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 41.07)

Fantasy 5

16-17-21-27-29

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $198 million

