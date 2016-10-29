Lottery

October 29, 2016 7:14 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Daily 3 Midday

9-0-3

(nine, zero, three)

Daily 4

0-6-8-8

(zero, six, eight, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.36

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.36)

Fantasy 5

03-07-15-24-39

(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos