Lottery

October 16, 2016 8:09 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

8-8-6

(eight, eight, six)

Daily 3 Midday

6-7-9

(six, seven, nine)

Daily 4

4-5-3-0

(four, five, three, zero)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:49.60

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 49.60)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Fantasy 5

11-25-29-31-33

(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $299,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $136 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos