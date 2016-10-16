CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
8-8-6
(eight, eight, six)
Daily 3 Midday
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
Daily 4
4-5-3-0
(four, five, three, zero)
Daily Derby
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:49.60
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 49.60)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
Fantasy 5
11-25-29-31-33
(eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $299,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $136 million
Comments