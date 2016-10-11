CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
Daily 3 Midday
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
Daily 4
2-6-5-2
(two, six, five, two)
Daily Derby
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:48.19
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 48.19)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Fantasy 5
05-08-14-26-28
(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
Mega Millions
36-39-42-45-48, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, forty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
