CA Lottery

October 10, 2016 8:04 PM

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

6-3-6

(six, three, six)

Daily 4

2-9-4-8

(two, nine, four, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.23

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.23)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Fantasy 5

02-03-13-22-29

(two, three, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

