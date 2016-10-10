CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-2-0
(zero, two, zero)
Daily 3 Midday
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
Daily 4
2-9-4-8
(two, nine, four, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:43.23
(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 43.23)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Fantasy 5
02-03-13-22-29
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
