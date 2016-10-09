Lottery

October 9, 2016 8:04 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3 Evening

5-1-6

(five, one, six)

Daily 3 Midday

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

Daily 4

9-5-4-4

(nine, five, four, four)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:41.02

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 41.02)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

Fantasy 5

03-07-13-24-26

(three, seven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos