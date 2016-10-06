CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3 Evening
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
Daily 4
1-2-1-8
(one, two, one, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.72
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.72)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
Fantasy 5
01-07-18-21-25
(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $41 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
