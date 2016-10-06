Lottery

October 6, 2016 8:19 PM

CA Lottery

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3 Evening

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Daily 4

1-2-1-8

(one, two, one, eight)

Daily Derby

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.72

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.72)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

Fantasy 5

01-07-18-21-25

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $41 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

