Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:45.72
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 45.72)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
Comments