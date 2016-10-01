CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
Daily 3 Midday
1-2-0
(one, two, zero)
Daily 4
2-3-5-3
(two, three, five, three)
Daily Derby
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:41.24
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 41.24)
Estimated jackpot: $509,000
Fantasy 5
14-19-26-31-33
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball
02-12-50-61-64, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(two, twelve, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
SuperLotto Plus
01-03-20-30-39, Mega Ball: 3
(one, three, twenty, thirty, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $39 million
Comments