CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
6-3-9
(six, three, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
Daily 4
3-5-9-3
(three, five, nine, three)
Daily Derby
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:47.23
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 47.23)
Estimated jackpot: $368,000
Fantasy 5
16-17-21-37-38
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
