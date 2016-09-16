Lottery

September 16, 2016 8:18 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

13-21-28-34-40, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

The United States of Powerball

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos