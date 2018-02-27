More Videos

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer 0:29

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

Pause
How Paso Robles' groundwater shortage affects a local family 1:17

How Paso Robles' groundwater shortage affects a local family

Californians conserve water at lowest rate since mandatory cutbacks began last year 1:26

Californians conserve water at lowest rate since mandatory cutbacks began last year

What's next for Arroyo Grande if the drought continues? 1:02

What's next for Arroyo Grande if the drought continues?

What drought has done to Nacimiento Lake 1:06

What drought has done to Nacimiento Lake

Drilling a well in Creston 0:51

Drilling a well in Creston

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter persists 0:57

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter persists

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO 1:11

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats 1:10

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Lake Nacimiento is at less than half capacity as water storage in reservoirs around San Luis Obispo County drops amid a persistent dry winter 2018. Joe Johnston The Tribune
Lake Nacimiento is at less than half capacity as water storage in reservoirs around San Luis Obispo County drops amid a persistent dry winter 2018. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Water & Drought

Nacimiento has lost half its water — and other SLO County reservoirs are down, too

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

February 27, 2018 05:51 PM

Less than a year after emerging from five years of parched conditions, another dry winter is taking its toll on San Luis Obispo County reservoirs.

As of Feb. 22, most of the county had slipped back into severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As a result, the region’s reservoirs are all down from this time last year, with some losing substantially more water than others.

Lake Nacimiento, Lake San Antonio and Santa Margarita Lake have all lost significant amounts of water since early 2017.

Lake Nacimiento was 96.5 percent full on Feb. 23 last year. On Monday, it was at 40 percent of capacity, according to the Monterey County Water Resources Agency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lake San Antonio was 31 percent full on Monday, compared to 46 percent on Feb. 23 last year. Monterey County manages the two lakes, although Lake Nacimiento is located in San Luis Obispo County.

“It’s Mother Nature,” said Brent Buche, deputy general manager for the Water Resources Agency. “It’s rainfall — it’s lack of rainfall.”

Even though officials release water from Lake Nacimiento to recharge the Salinas Valley aquifer and preserve fisheries, Buche said the agency hasn’t released more water than normal.

“Our releases were not excessive of any other year,” he said.

Santa Margarita Lake in the North County has lost about a fifth of its water — to 79.8 percent capacuty from 101.2 at this time last year.

“We were in a worse state last year,” said Ray Dienzo, the county’s supervising water resources engineer. “The two miracle rain months raised it past 100 percent.”

Rain is in the forecast for San Luis Obispo County this week, but Dienzo said it might not do much for the area’s lake and reservoir levels.

“I wouldn’t expect there to be much of a rise from this little rain,” he said. “The ground still needs to be saturated.”

Still, some of the county’s reservoir levels held steady, in spite of the lack of rain.

Related stories from The Tribune

DROUGHT MONITOR MAP_Tribune

Whale Rock Reservoir near Cayucos was 72.7 percent full as of Feb. 21. The water level is down only slightly from last year at this time, when it was 73.5 percent full, according to Noah Evans, the reservoir supervisor.

Lopez Lake was at 50.2 percent of capacity on Monday, down just 6 percentage points from last February, when it was 56 percent full.

Evans said Whale Rock hasn’t lost much water because the region continued to get rain into late spring in 2017 and the reservoir wasn’t drawn down very much throughout the rest of the year.

“Last year, we were still filling up the tank, so to speak, through May,” he said.

Evans said he’s not too worried yet, as there’s still “quite a bit of fuel in the tank.”

“We’d like to see the reservoir full all the time,” he said. “... I can worry all I want — I still can’t make it rain.”

More Videos

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer 0:29

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

Pause
How Paso Robles' groundwater shortage affects a local family 1:17

How Paso Robles' groundwater shortage affects a local family

Californians conserve water at lowest rate since mandatory cutbacks began last year 1:26

Californians conserve water at lowest rate since mandatory cutbacks began last year

What's next for Arroyo Grande if the drought continues? 1:02

What's next for Arroyo Grande if the drought continues?

What drought has done to Nacimiento Lake 1:06

What drought has done to Nacimiento Lake

Drilling a well in Creston 0:51

Drilling a well in Creston

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter persists 0:57

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter persists

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO 1:11

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats 1:10

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

The Department of Water Resources has released a fly-over video of the State Water Project, the water storage and delivery system of reservoirs, aqueducts, power plants and pumping plants serving 25 million Californians and 750,000 acres of irrigated farmland. The video begins in Northern California. Department of Water Resources

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer 0:29

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

Pause
How Paso Robles' groundwater shortage affects a local family 1:17

How Paso Robles' groundwater shortage affects a local family

Californians conserve water at lowest rate since mandatory cutbacks began last year 1:26

Californians conserve water at lowest rate since mandatory cutbacks began last year

What's next for Arroyo Grande if the drought continues? 1:02

What's next for Arroyo Grande if the drought continues?

What drought has done to Nacimiento Lake 1:06

What drought has done to Nacimiento Lake

Drilling a well in Creston 0:51

Drilling a well in Creston

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter persists 0:57

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter persists

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO 1:11

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats 1:10

Trump out to 'sabotage' U.S. Census, Alex Padilla tells Democrats

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 2:09

16 inmates face charges after this massive brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

View More Video