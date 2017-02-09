Water & Drought

February 9, 2017 5:35 PM

SLO County goes from exceptional drought to moderate drought in just 6 weeks

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

The drought isn’t over yet, but much of San Luis Obispo County has been downgraded from exceptional drought to moderate drought thanks to the deluge of rain over the last six weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey tweeted a picture of the current drought map next to the state map from last February, with the caption, “What a difference one year makes!”

SLO County is having its rainiest month in 20 years. Here’s what that means for the drought.

Locally, the bulk of the change can be credited to 2017’s wet start. As recently as Dec. 27, much of SLO County remained in exceptional drought. But no longer.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Drought monitor reported that 53 percent of California is now completely drought-free, with not a single area of the state in exceptional drought.

Meanwhile, more rain is on the way. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain are forecast from Thursday night through Friday, Lindsey said.

Santa Margarita Lake spills over

For the first time in nearly 6 years, Santa Margarita Lake is full and spilling over into the Salinas River. Mark Hutchinson, deputy director of SLO County Public Works, talks about the role of the lake, also known as the Salinas Reservoir.

David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related content

Water & Drought

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos