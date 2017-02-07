For first time in 7 years, Atascadero Lake is at full capacity

For the first time in about seven years, Atascadero Lake is at 100 percent capacity.
In the past month alone, the lake has risen about 4 feet, according to Terrie Banish, Atascadero’s deputy city manager of outreach, events and promotions. The lake’s total capacity is 210 acre-feet. The runoff from the lake is spilling into the overflow channel, which leads into Atascadero Creek.
“Last year, we were bone dry,” Banish said, adding that in September of 2015, 75 goats were grazed in the lakebed to aid in removing vegetation.
Banish said paddleboats will be out on the lake starting March 1st and the city is excited for the annual LakeFest event in May, which they expect will go well.
“It’s looking good out on the lake,” she said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
