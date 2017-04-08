A smuggler priest and an aborted firing squad are among SLO Mission’s history highlights

1:46 Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot Pause

0:30 A blustery, rainy day at the Cayucos Pier

2:01 A preview of the 77th annual Poly Royal Rodeo

1:32 Cal Poly rodeo prepares for its 'world-class' stage at Spanos Stadium

0:28 What the 805 area code means to Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:01 Cal Poly football team opens 2017 spring practice

1:49 SLO Tease's 'Transformations' burlesque show

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant