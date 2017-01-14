Even attack on Pearl Harbor doesn’t stop a Sunday night tradition

0:52 San Luis Obispo creek flowing fast through Cuesta Park Pause

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:01 Aww: 5 puppy siblings at SLO County Animal Services want to meet you

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go