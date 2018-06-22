Doomed luxury: Andrews Hotel in SLO destroyed in 1886 fire
The luxury Andrews Hotel, built in 1885, was the jewel of downtown San Luis Obispo. It was the most expensive building between Paso Robles and Santa Barbara — and it was destroyed by fire in just 3 hours.
The west was won with wire. And there is a story behind each patent. The Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles displays the fourth-largest collection of antique barbed wire in the world — the largest west of the Rockies.
Book author and retired Marine fighter pilot Jay A. Stout talks about P-51 fighter pilot and 55th Fighter Group Cmdr. Elwyn Righetti. Stout's biography of Righetti, "Vanished Hero," was published in November. See gun camera footage from World War
A group that assists detained immigrants, Libre by Nexus, released a video Friday showing a 7-year-old boy and his mother reunited at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland after a month-long separation.
Dos Palos resident George Aguaristi, who plans to file a lawsuit against Merced County, speaks about how officers killed his dog Samson in May, at his home in Dos Palos, Calif., on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
It took three days for California prison officials to tell Takis Kalatzakis that his son had been beaten and strangled to death by his cellmate at Salinas Valley State Prison. He found out through a telegram, dropped at his house in San Jose.
Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
San Luis Obispo County political leaders signed a code of civility Thursday, June 21, 2018, the first step toward embracing regionalism. The Board of Supervisors and mayors of all seven cities were part of a ceremony marking the agreement.
A package thief was caught on security camera outside of a home on Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 20, 2018. SLO police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted asking if citizens recognized the woman in the video.
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
A six-week-old puppy named Nyla was taking a nap under a table in a San Jose warehouse when a man drove up and stole her. She was at the warehouse so she could stay with her owner while he was at work.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.