Posing with their loot may not have helped these cat burglars

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? Pause

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:54 Dan Baum's advice for Top 20 Under 40 winners

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress