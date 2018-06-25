Humpback whales circle a whale watching boat near Morro Bay

Whale watchers look on in amazement as a pod of humpback whales circles a boat just off the coast of Morro Bay, California.
What is Central Coast Blue?

Environment

South County agencies including Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande have bonded together to form Central Coast Blue, a regional recycled water project that aims to increase the area's available water supply by 30 percent.