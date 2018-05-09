Mountain lion sightings prompt trail closure near downtown SLO

A hiking trail a few blocks from downtown San Luis Obispo is closed after two mountain lion sightings in the area.

San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation announced Monday that Lemon Grove Loop in the Cerro San Luis open space would be closed after two sightings of mountain lions May 5. Rangers are monitoring the area this week.

This is the second trail closed by the city due to mountain lion sightings in the past few months. In December, a runner came across a deer that had been killed and cached by a mountain lion in the Irish Hills, prompting the temporary closure of Morro View Trail.

A sign announcing the current closure was posted on the trailhead and seen by nearby residents.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Signs posted by San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department at the trailhead of Lemon Grove Loop off Hill Street warn that hikers who continue on could be fined and risk being injured or killed. Mountain lion attacks of humans are rare. Courtesy Sam Slishman

The sign warns hikers that continuing past the gate is punishable by a fine of $561 and may put you at risk of serious injury or death.

Mountain lions tend to avoid people, and attacks of humans are extremely rare, according to data tracked by State Fish and Wildlife.

Still, hikers and nearby residents can take precaution by keeping pets on a leash and keeping children close.

SLO Parks and Recreation recommends the following actions if you encounter a mountain lion:

▪ Do not crouch down or bend over.

▪ Pick up and hold small children.

▪ Throw stones or branches, without crouching or turning your back.

▪ Raise your arms or open your jacket to appear larger.

▪ Wave your arms slowly and speak in a loud voice.

▪ Do not run from the animal. Stay standing and face it.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan