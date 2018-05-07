Styrofoam breaks into bits and litters the ocean. SLO County might ban it

This 2008 photo provided by NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center shows debris in Hanauma Bay, Hawaii. A 2014 study estimated nearly 270,000 tons of plastic is floating in the world's oceans. That's enough to fill more than 38,500 garbage trucks if each truck carries 7 tons of plastic. Researchers say the plastic is broken up into more than 5 trillion pieces. AP Photo/NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center