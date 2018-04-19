Take the bus for free in SLO to celebrate Earth Day, energy efficiency

Ride the bus for free in San Luis Obispo on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day and two awards the city's transit division recently received.
In line with the message of Earth Day, which takes place Sunday, the city recently won two awards for transit initiatives that include a more sustainable bus system.
Three city buses purchased in 2001 were replaced last year with new, energy-efficient vehicles. The new buses feature maximum standing capacity and video infotainment systems alerting passengers to updates and promotions.
SLO Transit also added a hand sanitizer dispensing system on its entire fleet and installed free public Wi-Fi on all vehicles, according to city officials.
The American Public Works Association awarded San Luis Obispo the 2017 project of the year for sustainable initiatives for its transit fleet modernization and upgrade project.
CalACT, the largest state transit association in the U.S., named SLO Transit the "Outstanding Transportation Agency for 2018" for demonstrating achievement in efficiency, effectiveness and customer service.
In 2017, the city recorded record-setting ridership of 1.2 million people with the strongest growth among middle and high school students — an increase in ridership of more than 180 percent.
SLO Transit operates eight vehicles at peak along eight fixed routes within the 23-square-mile city limits of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly. Buses run weekdays from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, go to www.SLOTransit.org.
