Earth Day events in SLO County — from concerts to a beach cleanup

California's Central Coast is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty — from coastal cliffs to rolling hills.
What better way to celebrate the region's splendor than Earth Day, the global event created in 1970 to salute our amazing planet? It's the perfect opportunity to stop and reflect on everything this area has to offer.
Here are just a few ways to celebrate Earth Day in San Luis Obispo County.
Visit events.sanluisobispo.com for more ideas.
Earth Day Restoration & Cleanup
What: The California State Parks Foundation is seeking volunteers to spiff up one of San Luis Obispo County's most scenic spots: Montaña de Oro State Park. Tasks include putting up fencing, removing non-native plants and renovating the park's Campfire Center area.
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where:Montaña de Oro State Park, 3550 Pecho Valley Road, Los Osos
How much: Free
Info:www.calparks.org
'A Party for the Planet!'
What: This Earth Day celebration promises fun for the whole family —with cute animals, face painting and hands-on activities for the kids and learning opportunities for the grownups. (Workshops and demonstrations cover everything from beekeeping to native plants.) The event coincides with Children's Day in the Park in the adjacent Atascadero Lake Park, featuring bounce houses, train rides and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero
How much: $5 to $7, free for children 2 and under
Info:805-461-5080 or www.charlespaddockzoo.org
Earth Day Fair & Music Festival
What: From a community drum circle to kids' activities to up-close encounters with bats, birds and other critters, this Earth Day Alliance event offers plenty of earth-friendly fun. Sample green products, enjoy vegetarian and German food and groove to music by Drive-In Romeos, Back Bay Betty and other local bands.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo
How much: Free
Info: 805-544-8529 or www.earthdayslo.org
Greenspace Cambria Earth Day
What: Ecology meets entertainment at this event sponsored by Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust and Soto’s True Earth Market. In store are food, drinks, family-friendly activities and music by BanjerDan, Dulcie Taylor and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria
How much: Free
Info: 805-927-2866 or www.greenspacecambria.org
