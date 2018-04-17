A small screech owl rehabilitated by Pacific Wildlife Care flaps its wings. Several animal ambassadors from the organization will be present at the Earth Day Fair & Music Festival, April 21, 2018, at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.
Environment

Earth Day events in SLO County — from concerts to a beach cleanup

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

April 17, 2018 03:58 PM

California's Central Coast is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty — from coastal cliffs to rolling hills.

What better way to celebrate the region's splendor than Earth Day, the global event created in 1970 to salute our amazing planet? It's the perfect opportunity to stop and reflect on everything this area has to offer.

Here are just a few ways to celebrate Earth Day in San Luis Obispo County.

Visit events.sanluisobispo.com for more ideas.

Kayak Expedition038
The California State Parks Foundation is holding an Earth Day cleanup event at Montaña de Oro State Park in Los Osos on April 21, 2018.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Earth Day Restoration & Cleanup

What: The California State Parks Foundation is seeking volunteers to spiff up one of San Luis Obispo County's most scenic spots: Montaña de Oro State Park. Tasks include putting up fencing, removing non-native plants and renovating the park's Campfire Center area.

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where:Montaña de Oro State Park, 3550 Pecho Valley Road, Los Osos

How much: Free

Info:www.calparks.org

Tiger
Menderu the Malayan tiger lounges at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero in August 2017. The zoo will host an Earth Day celebration, "A Party for the Planet!", on April 21, 2018.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

'A Party for the Planet!'

What: This Earth Day celebration promises fun for the whole family —with cute animals, face painting and hands-on activities for the kids and learning opportunities for the grownups. (Workshops and demonstrations cover everything from beekeeping to native plants.) The event coincides with Children's Day in the Park in the adjacent Atascadero Lake Park, featuring bounce houses, train rides and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero

How much: $5 to $7, free for children 2 and under

Info:805-461-5080 or www.charlespaddockzoo.org

Pacific Wildlife 003
Regina Pacheco, 8, of San Luis Obispo smiles as she hold a small box turtle at a Pacific Wildlife Care event in 2017. Several animal ambassadors from the organization will be present at the Earth Day Fair & Music Festival, April 21, 2018, at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Earth Day Fair & Music Festival

What: From a community drum circle to kids' activities to up-close encounters with bats, birds and other critters, this Earth Day Alliance event offers plenty of earth-friendly fun. Sample green products, enjoy vegetarian and German food and groove to music by Drive-In Romeos, Back Bay Betty and other local bands.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

How much: Free

Info: 805-544-8529 or www.earthdayslo.org

Dulcie Taylor
Singer-songwriter Dulcie Taylor will perform as part of Saturday's Earth Day event in Cambria.
Trevor Lawrence

Greenspace Cambria Earth Day

What: Ecology meets entertainment at this event sponsored by Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust and Soto’s True Earth Market. In store are food, drinks, family-friendly activities and music by BanjerDan, Dulcie Taylor and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria

How much: Free

Info: 805-927-2866 or www.greenspacecambria.org

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

