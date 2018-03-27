Rescuers try to save dolphin that washes ashore at Oceano Dunes

January is the middle of the birthing and mating season — the male elephant seals are usually at the Piedras Blancas rookery from December to March. Males fight for dominance and the right to breed with the female elephant seals, according to Frie
Piedras Blancas in San Simeon, California, is filled with elephant seals — so many you can barely see the sand in some places. Birthing and mating season lasts from December to January. This is when the pups are born and the adult males come to fi
California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v
Here's how the Oceano Dunes were "shaped and sculpted into what we see today." Ronnie Glick, a senior environmental scientist, explains this natural 'geologic wonder' in southern San Luis Obispo County.
California sea lions have made a dramatic recovery across the West Coast under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. The number of sea lions has tripled from fewer than 89,000 in 1975 to 257,000 in 2014, according to a recent study. In Morro B