Jerry Copeland, left, superintendent of Grace Environmental, and Jon Weise, a Grace Environmental staff member, stand with the new interpretative sign installed by Celebrate Los Osos near a coastal access point in Baywood Park.
Environment

New coastal sign explains Los Osos’ Chumash legacy and natural history

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

February 12, 2018 06:34 PM

The nonprofit group Celebrate Los Osos has installed a new interpretative sign honoring Chumash and natural history at a coastal access point in Baywood Park.

The sign located at Pasadena Drive and Baywood Way tells the natural history of the bay and the diet of the Chumash who used canoes to fish the local waters.

“Seals, sea lions, waterfowl, deer, coyotes, rabbits, rodents and beached whales were eaten too,” the sign states.

The area is a temporary home to thousands of migratory birds as well, the sign states.

Pandora Nash-Karner, a director of Celebrate Los Osos, said the organization received a $2,895 grant from the county’s Infrastructure Grant program, and the rest of the $5,124 project came from in-kind donations.

The sign’s graphics were designed by Paula Zima, an illustrator and artist known for her work on the Los Osos bear sculptures, among other local displays.

“The area is a very popular walking route for residents and tourists of our area,” Nash-Karner said. “Baywood is a happening place, certainly on the weekends, and this is a popular beach access. We wanted to provide information that helped people become more engaged with history and sense of place and to respect it.”

The sign also includes tips to keep the bay clean, including picking up trash and pet waste.

Throughout the year, Celebrate Los Osos organizes highly visible work projects on public land, engaging volunteers who want to get their hands dirty “doing good work” for the benefit of Los Osos residents and visitors.

The group’s third annual Sahara mustard and devil’s thorn weed pull is scheduled for Feb. 17. Volunteers are asked to gather at the Community Center parking lot at 10 a.m. for instructions.

To learn more about the organization, go to www.celebratelososos.org.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

The new interpretative sign has been installed by Celebrate Los Osos near a coastal access point in Baywood Park.
Pandora Nash-Karner

A new trail has opened at the Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Like the rest of the 32-acre preserve, the eastern addition is open from dawn to dusk. It adds a trail, boardwalk and a viewing platform and bird blind.

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

