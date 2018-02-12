SLO building a bridge over a waterfall as part of its open space improvements

San Luis Obispo is making progress on its plan to maintain its open spaces by replacing signs, adding trail informational panels and, later this year, even building a new bridge at Reservoir Canyon.
The city of San Luis Obispo recently reported progress on its first Open Space Maintenance Plan, developed to protect the city’s natural resources, including plants, animals, geologic and historic features, and the natural areas themselves.
The report, which was reviewed in detail with the City Council in January, accompanies a brief video highlighting the city’s major accomplishments toward open space maintenance in 2017.
The city has a list of new and deferred projects, developed as part of the major 2015-17 city goal of open space preservation.
“Of particular focus in 2017, ranger staff installed new informational panels at all trailhead kiosks, as well as directional signage throughout the entire open space system,” the city said in a statement. “The trails are now safer and more welcoming for the public to enjoy.”
The Open Space Maintenance Plan is divided into three sections: maintenance activities, trailhead amenities, and open space locations. The plan was developed by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Ranger staff take on activities including trailhead, parking, and emergency access improvements; directional and educational signage and kiosks; trail installation, closures, re-routes, and erosion control; invasive species control, fire protection, and native habitat restoration; and bridge, fence, and open space infrastructure replacement.
City ranger staff maintain about 3,700 acres of open space lands and 15 properties.
In 2018, the city’s open space team will focus on major improvements at the Johnson Ranch and Reservoir Canyon trailheads, including the installation of a 60-foot pedestrian bridge above the waterfall at Reservoir Canyon.
The recently acquired Waddell Ranch property will undergo a comprehensive study and planning for resource protection and appropriate public access.
To watch the video, go to http://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/ranger-service
